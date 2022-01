The control of the bulls is getting stronger on the price performance of the GBP/USD currency pair. As a result, the currency pair is settling around the 1.3645 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than two months. Nevertheless, speculative net long positions in the US dollar index rose again, returning to its highest levels since October. The US Federal Reserve has ramped up its hawkish tone in recent weeks and this last week was extended by the December FOMC meeting minutes. Very quickly, the debate shifted from the focus on the accelerated tapering of quantitative easing to the Fed's balance sheet reduction.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO