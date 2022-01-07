Officer who defended Capitol recalls near-death moment

The longtime girlfriend of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick – who died one day after being attacked by rioters who stormed the building on 6 January 2021 – has claimed in a new interview that the 45th president is “just a horrible person” who “needs to be in prison”.Sandra Garza, speaking to PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, said that both she and Mr Sicknick had voted for President Donald J. Trump.“Brian did not live long enough to see the evidence that has come forth to show what kind of man Donald Trump really is,’” Ms Garza said. “Clearly, he doesn’t support...

