Gordon Ramsay Facetime Crashed Daughter's Date to Terrorize Her 'Pathetic' Boyfriend

By TooFab Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic," says Ramsay, who got the guy's number from his younger daughter and left him "shaking." We're hard pressed right now to think of anything more terrifying than Gordon Ramsay Facetiming you while you're in the...

Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian just had a surprising interaction with Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly

The famous world is a very small one, which means the most random of celebs will cross paths from time to time - and we love it when they do. The latest surprising celebrity friendship to seemingly bloom over Instagram? Khloé Kardashian and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay, who've been spotted interacting in a pretty unexpected exchange on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Disney Movie Is So Fitting

With Gordon Ramsay's tough exterior, it may come as a surprise that he enjoys cozying up to an uplifting Disney movie from time to time, but Insider reveals that the chef has a penchant for heartwarming tales. After starring in shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay's schtick quickly became his willingness to be terrifyingly blunt in the kitchen, but chefs say that, other than mid-dinner service, Ramsay is a friendly face. Previous "Hell's Kitchen" winner Christina Wilson even exclusively told Mashed that Ramsay is surprisingly "humble and gracious," regardless of his TV persona.
TV SHOWS
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Gordon Ramsay Reveals If He Has Plans to Retire From 'Hell's Kitchen'

Gordon Ramsay isn't ready to hang up his chef's coat just yet. Speaking about his new FOX cooking competition show Next Level Chef, Ramsay spoke with Thrillist about the possibility of ending Hell's Kitchen after its 21st season. The 55-year-old chef said his physical health has played heavily into his career plans throughout the years.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Gordon Ramsay Gives Kelly Clarkson a Taste of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Kelly Clarkson is known for having some of the best guests on her talk show. On yesterday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was joined by Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and cooking legend, Gordon Ramsay. The host and her guests took to the kitchen as if they were on one of Ramsay’s shows.
TV SHOWS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gordon Ramsay won't retire

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire. The 55-year-old chef insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple TV shows, ownership over more than 50 restaurants, his TikTok account and a busy family life with wife Tana and their five kids because he's in better shape than ever.
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

This Is Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Way To Get Over A Hangover

Gordon Ramsay took a break from slinging insults at ambitious chefs during "Hell's Kitchen" to film "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation." The latest iteration of Ramsay's "Road Trip" series stars the chef along with two friends – Italian chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Gino D'Acampo and French television host and maître d' Fred Sirieix – touring Greece and sampling the country's provisions. In addition to gorgeous views and delicious local cuisine, the trio got to take in some tasty libations (via Fox).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Chocolate Fondant Is Making Mouths Water On Instagram

When you think of Gordon Ramsay, the first thing that probably comes to mind is his iconic one-liners from the many seasons of "Hell's Kitchen" — statements that his fans pretty much know by heart by now. Even more popular are his savage roasts of dishes that fans have made and then jokingly asked Ramsay to review in good spirit on TikTok. The more ardent fans may even remember the famous "Kitchen Nightmares" where owners of failing restaurants often bore the brunt of the star chef's sharp tongue.
INTERNET
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

