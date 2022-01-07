ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Officer who defended Capitol recalls near-death moment

Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

On the first anniversary of the January...

www.brenhambanner.com

Rolling Stone

‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
The Independent

Widow of Capitol Police officer who died by suicide slams lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide after the 6 January insurrection has blasted Washington’s bureaucracies for not doing more to honour her husband.Officer ââHoward “Howie” Liebengood was on duty on 6 January, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work round-the-clock shifts on 7, 8, and 9 January with little sleep in between.“Sleep-deprived and exhausted, my husband took his life the night of Jan 9,” Dr Liebengood, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in a...
CBS News

Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol call for accountability ahead of riot anniversary

One year after a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, officers are calling for accountability and recounting their trauma. Another three officers are suing former President Donald Trump related to the insurrection. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "CBSN AM" to discuss her interview with a veteran Capitol Police officer who was there and more.
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Telegraph

Partner of Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Taking On Jan. 6 Rioters Says Trump ‘Needs to Be in Prison’

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following his efforts to defend the Capitol against a hoard of angry Trump supporters, was a supporter of the now former president, as was his girlfriend of 11 years, Sandra Garza. But Garza now says that Trump “needs to be in prison” because he is “100 percent responsible” for what occurred that day. She believes that Sicknick, too, “would have viewed Donald Trump in a very different light,” had he survived.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Retired Charlotte police officer recalls near-death experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Prince Blue says hearing about Officer Mia Goodwin’s death really affected him. Retired Officer Prince Blue had a near-death experience similar to the crash that took Charlotte-Mecklenbrug Police Officer Mia Goodwin’s life last week. In 2017, Blue was called to...
The Independent

Capitol Police officer who suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ sues Trump for inciting riot

A US Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump exactly one year after a mob of his supporters breached the halls of Congress and injured dozens of law enforcement officersIn a filing in US District Court in Washington DC on 6 January, an attorney for Briana Kirkland claims that she “endured an odyssey” of violence that began among 20 officers on the Senate side of the Capitol building and ended “covered in chemical spray” and blood, “with a traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal and professional life, and physical and personal...
WEKU

As the Jan. 6 attack anniversary nears, one Capitol officer fears a violent repeat

"This is how I'm going to die." That's what U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell thought on Jan. 6, 2021 as an angry mob stormed the Capitol and dragged him by the leg. "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, trampled defending this entrance,'" he said last July before a House Select Committee investigating the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress as it affirmed the results of the presidential election.
deadlinedetroit.com

Stay in Metro Detroit, federal judge tells Capitol riot defendant who wants to visit Jamaica

Anthony Williams of Southgate is grounded in Michigan, a federal judge reaffirms, while awaiting trial on five charges stemming from the Capitol takeover. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., took just hours to reject his request for a travel restriction break. In a motion filed on Thursday's anniversary of the violent insurrection, The Washington Post reports, the Metro Detroiter sought permission to visit Negril, Jamaica, with his girlfriend and her family from Jan. 31 to Feb. 10.
Fox News

Capitol Police investigating 'suspicious package' near House office building

The U.S. Capitol Police blocked off an area outside the Rayburn House Office Building Sunday morning, after a suspicious package was reportedly found in the area. The D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m., stating that this was "due to police activity."
kauainownews.com

Kauaʿi Police Mourn Death of Off-Duty Officer Who Had COVID

The Kauaʿi Police Department is mourning following the death of one of its own who had COVID-19. At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Sgt. David Banquel was found unresponsive at his residence while off duty. He was 47 years old. The cause of death for the 17-year KPD veteran was determined to be acute respiratory failure caused by a COVID respiratory infection.
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
