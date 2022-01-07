ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5s3M_0df9XpeZ00
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Asian markets are mostly higher after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan declined but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street.

Tokyo and Taiwan slipped but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher.

A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia.

The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a "tsunami."

Asia has seen smaller numbers but infections are rising rapidly and bottlenecks in testing mean that still more cases are likely unreported. At the same time, alarm has been kept in check by signs the omicron variant may cause less severe illness, especially in countries with high levels of vaccination against COVID-19.

“The highly transmissible omicron variant is a near-term growth risk for low vaccinated emerging market economies, and to supply chains amid China’s zero-COVID strategy," Sonal Varma of Nomura said in a report.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.2% lower to 28,435.91 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.2% to 23,337.96. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.1% to 2,952.27, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.4% to 3,598.62. In Australia the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2% to 7,448.00.

Shares in Taiwan dropped 1.1% and India's Sensex opened 0.8% higher.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,696.05. The Dow slipped 0.5% to 36,236.47. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1% to 15,080.86, while smaller company stocks bucked the broader market, with the Russell 2000 index gaining 0.6% to 2,206.37.

Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit. The iPhone maker fell 1.7%. Health care stocks also helped drag down the benchmark S&P 500 index, outweighing gains by banks, energy companies and other sectors.

Bonds continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%, the highest level since March. It was 1.70% late Wednesday.

The selling followed a broad slide for the markets on Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.

Stocks have been choppy this week as traders reacted to the big rise in bond yields. The S&P 500 and Dow both set all-time highs on Monday, only to lose ground in subsequent days. The major indexes are now on pace to post weekly losses.

Wall Street has also been weighing economic data.

On Thursday, The Institute for Supply Management reported that growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.

The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. The agency will release its monthly jobs report on Friday.

Wall Street may be bracing for a stronger-than-expected jobs report, given that payroll processor ADP’s latest monthly hiring survey, which was released Wednesday, showed that private U.S. companies hired 807,000 workers in December, or more than double the consensus forecast, according to FactSet. A strong jobs report could add urgency to the Federal Reserve's efforts to tackle inflation by raising interest rates.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 62 cents to $80.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 2.1% on Thursday, helping to push energy stocks higher.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oil, climbed 55 cents to $82.54 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar was at 115.92 Japanese yen, up from 115.85 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1302 from $1.1298.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street bounces as Powell's testimony brings some relief

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were gaining ground on Tuesday with Nasdaq leading the advance as investors appeared relieved that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress did not include any major surprises. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a congressional hearing that pointed to his likely confirmation for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Asian#Ap#U N#Covid#Nomura#The Hang Seng#Kospi#Shanghai Composite#S P#Dow#Nasdaq#Iphone
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street fell on worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March.Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul and Sydney declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.Investors were rattled last week after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials thought the U.S. job market is healthy enough that it might no longer need ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus.That was reinforced by U.S. employment numbers Friday that showed stronger-than-expected wages, though with only about half as much hiring as forecast.The prospect of earlier rate hikes “suggests that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
India
WSAV News 3

Stocks higher on Wall Street, led by banks and tech

(AP) – Stocks were slightly higher Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 slightly above the record closing high it set on Monday. With three full trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.93% to $1,106.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $137.27 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.18% higher to $320.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.71 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar eases after Powell testimony; riskier currencies rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signalled that while the Fed will be normalizing policy it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Powell noted that policymakers were still...
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy