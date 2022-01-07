ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paul has triple-double, NBA-leading Suns top Clippers 106-89

By DAVID BRANDT
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWP3w_0df9XjbR00
Clippers Suns Basketball Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Chris Paul had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to help the short-handed Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-89 on Thursday night.

The Suns became the first team in the NBA to win 30 games this season and moved a game ahead of Golden State for the best record in the NBA. They’ve won three straight and four of five.

Cam Johnson added a career-high 24 points, and Jalen Smith — the second-year forward whose playing time has drastically increased recently because of the Suns’ COVID-19 issues — had another good game with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The 36-year-old Paul had his 17th career triple double. The 13 rebounds were a career high in his 1,128th regular-season NBA game.

Devin Booker shot just 5 of 22 from the field and finished with 11 points. He was 0 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Suns coach Monty Williams said center Deandre Ayton, forward Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee have all cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols, but were held out of the game as they work their way back into shape. Guard Landry Shamet is still in the protocol.

The Clippers dropped below .500 with the loss at 19-20 despite a season-high 26 points from former Suns forward Marcus Morris Sr. Reggie Jackson added 16. The Clippers were missing guards Luke Kennard and Xavier Moon, along with center Ivica Zubac, because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Suns led by 17 points midway through the third quarter, but the Clippers cut it to 73-66 in the next few minutes. The Suns took a 75-66 lead into the final quarter.

The Clippers pulled to 79-76 with 8:36 left when Amir Coffey converted a 3-point play after making a layup while being fouled. But the Suns responded with the next six points and slowly pulled away.

The Suns jumped out to a 56-40 halftime lead after outscoring the Clippers by 15 in the second quarter. Johnson led the Suns with 17 points before the break. Morris had 13 for the Clippers.

TIP-INS

Suns: F Bismack Biyombo played his third game for the Suns and his first at home. The 11-year veteran was signed last week because the Suns were thin in the frontcourt. He finished with three rebounds in 13 minutes ... The Suns are 25-0 this season when leading after three quarters. ... The Suns had a season-high 63 rebounds.

Clippers: G Brandon Boston Jr. was back on the court after spending time in the COVID-19 protocol. ... L.A. shot just 3 of 18 (17%) from 3-point range in the first half.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Memphis on Saturday.

Suns: Host Miami on Saturday night

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Amir Coffey
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Xavier Moon
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Clippers
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy