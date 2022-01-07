Winter Driving Conditions, Crashes Contribute To I-70 Closures In Colorado Mountains

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter driving conditions may have contributed to multiple crashes that kept portions of Interstate 70 closed periodically on Thursday night. Multiple crashes were blamed for a closure in the westbound lanes at Georgetown.

CDOT tweeted that there was no estimated time on reopening. The safety closure remained in place after 10 p.m. Thursday. The agency advised drivers to check COtrip.org before planning travel in the area.

I-70 westbound was also closed at Bakerville and Herman Gulch for multiple crashes.

The winter storm brought feet, not inches to the high country. The final numbers in many mountains of the state managed to pile up from one foot to almost 4 feet of snow and Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow.