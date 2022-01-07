ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CO

Winter Driving Conditions, Crashes Contribute To I-70 Closures In Colorado Mountains

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter driving conditions may have contributed to multiple crashes that kept portions of Interstate 70 closed periodically on Thursday night. Multiple crashes were blamed for a closure in the westbound lanes at Georgetown.

CDOT tweeted that there was no estimated time on reopening. The safety closure remained in place after 10 p.m. Thursday. The agency advised drivers to check COtrip.org before planning travel in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9dZZ_0df9WjHY00

(credit: CDOT)

I-70 westbound was also closed at Bakerville and Herman Gulch for multiple crashes.

The winter storm brought feet, not inches to the high country. The final numbers in many mountains of the state managed to pile up from one foot to almost 4 feet of snow and Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

More Resort Ski Runs Open After Late Snowpack, Avalanche Mitigation Delays

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)- Breckenridge ski resort is now boasting 75% of their roughly 3,000 acres of ski area are now ready for guests to take on. That percent is changing daily, with new lifts opening in the last two days. Recent snowstorms have helped bring the powder to areas that still need it, but that doesn’t account for the grooming time necessary for crews to make that new area safe for people. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you just have to sit back and say we are at the whims of the mountains we live in,” Hunter Mortensen, Ski Patrol Director of Breckenridge Resort...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Spun Out Vehicles Force I-70 Closure Heading East

(CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Frisco and Loveland Pass were closed Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says there are multiple vehicles which spun out on the highway. As of 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened. #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to multiple spun out vehicles. https://t.co/ofnlCL1bci — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 8, 2022 The high country saw another weather system move through with the potential to bring 35 mph wind speeds and up to four inches of snow in Summit County. The same system brought light rain and possibly snow in the Denver metro area. Drier and warmer conditions are expected to move in on Monday.
FRISCO, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mild Pattern Before Friday Cold Front

DENVER(CBS)- A mild-mannered work week is under way. A strong ridge of high pressure helped many across eastern Colorado helped to get a warming trend going for the second week of January. Credit: CBS4   Many of the highs over eastern parts of the state managed to rise into the 50s to start the week. Credit: CBS4 Some of our friends to the north and west stayed on the chilly side. Such as Greeley only making it to 34 degrees on Monday. Temperatures will be well above normal in and around the Denver metro area thru Thursday. The only dip in that warm up will be a trough passing thru Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. That may kick up a little wind and a few clouds over the state but, no moisture should fall. Credit: CBS4 Another warming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Credit: CBS4 The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains. At this time, it doesn’t look like Denver will see much moisture from this system. Credit: CBS4 There may be a few light flakes in and near the foothills. But, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Safety Concerns Prompts I-70 Closure Heading West Over Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 over Vail Pass were closed Sunday afternoon for safety concerns. The closure was lifted about 30 minutes later, at around 1 p.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation did not give specific details about the closure or safety concerns. #I70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 190 – Vail Pass Summit. https://t.co/ix4pXqYVuV — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 9, 2022
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Georgetown, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
CBS Denver

Despite Looking OK, Most Bodies Of Water In Metro Denver Have Thin, Unsafe Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – The middle of January is the heart of outdoor winter recreation around Colorado. For some that means getting out onto frozen bodies of water. But that isn’t a good decision right now around metro Denver and in other parts of the Front Range and the lower elevations. The recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions. This weekend and already this evening, South Metro has received multiple calls for people & animals going out onto ice covered bodies of water. Please be advised this is extremely unsafe and with our warmer #cowx temps today, the ice is not sturdy...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Warm-Up And A Chance For Snow For Week Ahead

DENVER(CBS)- It should be an interesting week of weather heading our way. We have a big both a big warming trend and a chance for snow to cap everything off. On the jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure moving in for Monday. This should start a warming trend that may get Denver close to 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. Credit CBS4 Temperatures around the Front Range for Monday will primarily be in the 50s for the south metro areas and 40s for spots north of Downtown Denver. Credit CBS4 Tuesday may get a little windy for northeast Colorado with...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Can Retrieve Burned Vehicles For Insurance Purposes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Insurance says Marshall Fire victims who move their damaged or destroyed vehicles can still participate in the debris removal program. Boulder County and the state of Colorado are organizing that program. LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: A car sits in what used to be a garage in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The announcement is in response to previous guidance shared during a town hall on Sunday. “This means that people with cars that were destroyed or damaged by the fires should start filing claims now with their auto insurance companies to get these cars removed, and should not wait for the debris removal program to do so,” said the office of Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. Find more information on DORA’s response to the Marshall Fire. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Investigation Focuses On Burning Shed

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The attention of the Marshall Fire investigation has been focused on the area of a shed where smoke was seen in video during the early stages of the fire. A few minutes later in another video, the shed was fully engulfed. (credit: Anjan Sapkota) Now the area where that shed was located is surrounded by a small trench. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the trench. CBS4 asked Greg Pixley, a Captain with Denver Fire Department and not involved in the investigation, how the probe might proceed. Pixley said, “When we are looking for a cause of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#I 70#Traffic Accident#Interstate 70#Cdot#Https T Co X8v61n2did
CBS Denver

Traffic Alert: Closures To Be In Place At I-25 & Highway 34 In Loveland On Several Upcoming Nights

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 34 and I-25 in Loveland will shut down at night on several upcoming dates for CDOT crews to widen the highway. The bridge will have an additional lane added in each direction. (credit: CBS) Crews will also reconfigure I-25 on and off-ramps and increase capacity on the interstate by adding an express lane in both directions. Drivers should avoid those roads in the Loveland area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Jan. 12. The full nighttime closures will continue on Jan. 13, as well as Jan. 17-21. Traffic will be detoured, so big delays should be expected.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Couple Explores State’s Lost Ski Areas

This story was originally published on April 17, 2018. LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lot of people might be surprised to know that Colorado has more than 130 “lost” ski resorts. Geneva Basin (credit: History Colorado) Littleton couple Caryn and Peter Boddie spent a year and half writing two books on the topic. Peter and Caryn Boddie (credit: CBS) Their travels took them all over the state — including places like Georgetown, Estes Park, Tabernash, Cheyenne Mountain and even Greeley. One book explores old resorts on the Front Range and northern mountains. The other looks at the state’s central and southern mountains. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you’d go to a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Walking Into Lobby Of Vail Condo Building

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife made the tough decision to euthanize a mountain lion over the weekend after it demonstrated unusual behavior and came into the lobby of a condominium property in the mountains. It happened on Saturday in the Lionshead village area in Vail and surveillance cameras captured images of the animal inside. (credit: Vail Police) The animal had been spotted near several resort properties two different times. In the second sighting, it entered the lobby and Vail police wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post that “officers were able to confine it to a secure area of the...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

1 Hospitalized After Good Samaritan Jumps Into Frozen Pond To Save 3 Children Who Fell Into Icy Water

UPDATE: ‘It Had To Be Me’: Young Colorado Woman Hailed A Hero For Helping Save Children From Icy Pond ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One child was rushed to the hospital after falling through the ice at an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County over the weekend. A total of three children fell through the ice and a good Samaritan jumped into a frozen pond to help rescue them. (credit: CBS) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says four children, ages 4 years to 11 years old, were playing on an icy pond at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments located at 9100 E. Florida...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Just Under 4 Feet For Some Mountain Snow Totals

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s mid-week snow storm packed quite a punch across the mountains and the plains. The final numbers in many mountains of of the state managed to pile up from a foot to almost 4 feet of snow! Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow! Credit CBS4 Many ski areas picked up close to or over a foot of snow for you skiers and riders. Credit CBS4 As of Wednesday all basins of Colorado are at or above 100 percent of average with the statewide average at 122 percent. Credit CBS4 It will be interesting to see what the new snowpack numbers will be after Wednesday/Thursday snowfall is added to the mix.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses. (credit: Louisville Fire) The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

1 Man Seriously Injured After ‘Stumbling’ Onto Train Tracks In LoDo

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a crash that involved a pedestrian and a train on Friday night. The incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. (credit: CBS) One adult was seriously injured in the crash. RTD officials tell CBS4 the man “stumbled” onto the tracks and was hit by a W Line train. They describe the victim as a trespasser. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of 17th St and Wynkoop St. One adult male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injury. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. pic.twitter.com/5D8NTqy1yb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2022 Police urged the public and drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy