Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Song “Titanic,” Shares Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Sick!’ Project

By Abel Shifferaw
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Sweatshirt has come through with a new song titled “Titanic.” But that wasn’t all. The rapper also shared the tracklist for his upcoming project, Sick!. The 10-track tape will feature appearances from Armand Hammer and Zelooperz. Sick! is set to drop next week on January...

www.complex.com

