Missing At-Risk Elderly Man From Sacramento Found

Update: 9:20 p.m. — William Montgomery has been found thanks to an “overwhelming response from the community,” police said.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing, at-risk, elderly man is sought by the Sacramento Police Department after being reported missing, said the Sacramento Police Department.

The missing man is 80-year-old William Montgomery, 5’10” tall and weighing around 190 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes.

According to the police, Montgomery was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Grandstaff Way and Cherrywood Circle.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket with jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Please contact SPD at 916-808-5471 with any information.