ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Missing At-Risk Elderly Man From Sacramento Found

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9YZU_0df9Werv00

Update: 9:20 p.m. — William Montgomery has been found thanks to an “overwhelming response from the community,” police said.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing, at-risk, elderly man is sought by the Sacramento Police Department after being reported missing, said the Sacramento Police Department. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03x3WU_0df9Werv00

The missing man is 80-year-old William Montgomery, 5’10” tall and weighing around 190 pounds with short white hair and blue eyes.

According to the police, Montgomery was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Grandstaff Way and Cherrywood Circle.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket with jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Please contact SPD at 916-808-5471 with any information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Oregon Man Dies In Hospital After November Hit-And-Run In Tracy; Suspect Sought

TRACY (CBS13) — Investigators in Tracy are seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle involved in hit-and-run collision last November that left an Oregon man dead. According to the Tracy Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on November 28 along Larch Road and west of Tracy Boulevard. The victim in the collision, identified as Cody Crawford, died on January 8 after spending some time in the ICU of a San Joaquin County hospital. Tracy police said Cody, who was on the autism spectrum, had multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness after the collision. “He was hoping that he could...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Searching For Esparto High Generator Thief

ESPARTO (CBS13) – The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole a generator from Esparto High School. On January 6 at around 1:30 a.m., a suspect or suspects jumped the fence at Esparto High School and the, according to a statement from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. They then tried to get inside the school’s culinary trailer by prying open the door. In the process, they caused about $1,000 in damage. The next night, the same suspect came on campus again and cut the locks on the trailer and stole a generator and casing, the Sheriff’s Office says. The generator has an estimated value of $3,000. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Yolo Tip HotLine: 530-668-5248.
ESPARTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mexican Singer Assaulted, Robbed Outside Of Tracy Nightclub Before Performance

TRACY (CBS13) — Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza was attacked in Tracy over the weekend. He was booked at a La Huacana nightclub when he and two of his crew members were assaulted and robbed just moments before his performance. The singer took to social media, explaining his story to nearly half a million followers that he was struck with a pistol. Showing his wounds to the camera. The Tracy Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that not only were band members and Mendoza hit in the head with pistols, but everything they needed for the stage was stolen. “The two suspects assaulted the victims,...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flowers Left At Memorial For Fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Death

DAVIS (CBS13) — Monday marked three years since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty. On January 10, 2019, the young officer was responding to a car crash when a suspect opened fire, killing her and starting a night-long stand-off. Corona was 22 at the time of her death. Flowers were left at her memorial on Monday. Several law enforcement agencies from around the region posted one social media in remembrance of Corona. See those posts below:
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Burglary and Elder Abuse In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two elders, one 76-year-old woman and one 76-year-old man, were inside of their homes when a suspect broke into their respective apartments. The suspect vandalized several items in each apartment before officers arrived and arrested the suspect. The suspect was Cory Todd, age 33, and was arrested for burglary, vandalism, elder abuse, and battery. This occurred on North Stanislaus Street in the Civic District of Stockton. Both elders were not injured.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Saturday morning, an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento was found dead in his cell. After being found by guards, life-saving measures were taken, however, they were unable to revive the man. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Another Dark Night In Stockton; Carjacking, Shooting, Stabbing, And Robbery

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Similar to Friday night, Saturday night continued with violence and crime throughout Stockton. The first incident was a carjacking that occurred on Fremont Street and Wilson Way near the Park District. It involved a male victim, 34-years-old, who stopped to assist a stranded motorist. The suspect waved a firearm threatening the victim and then stole his vehicle and fled the scene. The second incident was a shooting on South El Dorado Street in the Seaport District. The incident began when the victim got into an argument with six suspects. The suspects shot at the victim and fled the scene....
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tuolumne Man, 66, Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash while trying to get onto Highway 108 in Sonora on Monday. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 p.m., a 66-year-old Tuolumne man was on Mono Way and trying to get onto SR-108 from a designated left-turn lane. An SUV was also heading eastbound on the highway at the same time. Both the SUV and motorcycle then entered the intersection at the same time, causing the two vehicles to collide. Officers say one of the vehicles didn’t stop for the red light, but it’s unclear if it was the SUV or the motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missing Man#Police
CBS Sacramento

Four Illegal Firearms Found At South Sacramento Residence

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday, the Sacramento Police Department followed up on a report of gunshots in South Sacramento. After getting a search warrant at a residence believed to be responsible, they searched the home and found four illegally possessed firearms. The suspect was arrested for possession of the illegally owned firearms.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Home Robbery Suspects Arrested After Leading High-Speed Chase In Stockton In Stolen Car

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested after leading Stockton police on a chase after in a stolen car following an alleged residential robbery, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Stockton Police Department, 36-year-old Steve Lozano and 34-year-old Karina Grace Gentry were booked into jail and face charges of residential robbery, auto theft and possession of stolen property. Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a home robbery in progress along the 2400 block of Cornflower Street. Lozano and Gentry fled in the resident’s car and initiated a high-speed chase. Stockton police said the chase had to be called off for safety reasons, but the vehicle was located a short while later abandoned in the area of East Washington Street. A drone was called in to assist with the search for the suspects. A K-9 officer helped detain one of them while the other suspect was arrested without incident.
CBS Sacramento

Oroville Man Charged With Murder Of His Mother

OROVILLE (CBS13) — An Oroville man was charged Friday afternoon with the murder of his mother by the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. The man, Andrew Nathan Iles, 33, is accused of killing his mother, Susan Hill, 58. It is further alleged that Iles used a firearm in the murder. “Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the case came to light shortly afternoon last Wednesday, January 5, when Iles called 911, telling dispatchers he had shot his mother. Ramsey said Iles shot his mother twice at close range, using a shotgun. Butte County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene shortly after receiving the 911 call and attempted to perform life-saving measures on Ms. Hill, but were unsuccessful. Ms. Hill died at the scene,” said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. According to family members, Iles had been struggling with mental health issues. Iles faces life in prison.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Injured After Semi-Truck Carrying Large Pipe Overturns On Highway 99

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a big rig that shut down a major part of Highway 99 in Sacramento Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, a big rig transporting a 40,000-pound pipe tipped over and fell on its side. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at the westbound Highway 50 connector. All northbound Highway 99 lanes in the area were closed. The truck driver said he felt the rig losing control as he was turning on the connector and crashed when he tried to stabilize. The CHP said the driver and a passenger both suffered minor injuries. Caltrans was also working to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash. The CHP said the big rig had already been removed from the roadway and crews were working on loading the pipe onto another truck to get it off the freeway. The roadway was closed through the night but reopened early Tuesday morning.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Rough Night In Stockton; Robbery, Shootings, Stabbing, Arrests

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough Friday night in Stockton with a robbery, several shootings, an attempted stabbing, and several arrests. The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday in which a 33-year-old was robbed at gunpoint on East March Lane in the Lakeview District. The second incident occurred at a routine traffic stop on Commerce and Willow Street in the Civic District when a driver fled after being found in possession of a gun. The man, Jlvon Calbert, was arrested for weapon charges. The third incident was trespassing in which the suspect, Robert Rambonga, 68, resisted arrest. The officers arrived,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

COVID-19 Spike Postpones Sacramento County Homeless Count Again

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County’s first homeless count in nearly three years has been postponed because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ssacramento Steps Forward says the count is now set for late February. It’s used to apply for federal money for homeless services. The last count was done in 2019. More than 5,500 people were found experiencing homelessness on a given night in that count. Some 500 volunteers are still being sought for the planned February count.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly South Land Park Shooting Arrested In Reno, Victim Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in Reno in connection to the South Land Park shooting that left a man dead last weekend. Sacramento police said the shooting happened on Jan. 2 just after 7:30 p.m. along the 5900 block of South Land Park Drive. Officers got to the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once. That man was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The coroner identified him as Terence Lindsey of Sacramento. On Thursday, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Danthony Chaney. He was soon arrested in Reno, NV. Detectives say they believe there are no other outstanding suspects.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: First Responders Deploy Snowcat To Rescue Alta Resident

ALTA (CBS13) — First responders rolled out a snowcat to respond to an Alta resident having a medical emergency last week. The incident happened Friday. A person who lived about two miles off an unplowed road reported they were not able to get out and drive to the hospital. This prompted crews with Cal Fire NEU and Placer County deputies to deploy the snowcat. Deputies trucked through 2-3 feet of snow and soon got to the patient. They then escorted her to a plowed roadway where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the hospital. No other details about the person’s condition have been released.
ALTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Police Officer Crashes Into Pole

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A police officer in Rancho Cordova was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened along Folsom Blvd. near Bradshaw Rd. The police SUV left the roadway and crashed into a sign pole, damaging the front of the vehicle and causing the airbags to go off. Several emergency vehicles are at the scene. It’s unknown if the officer was injured. The events that led up to the crash have not been made known.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Injured, One Dead In Traffic Collision In Newman

NEWMAN (CBS13) — Sunday morning deputies responded to a traffic collision in Newman in which several were injured and one dead, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. When arriving at the collision at River Road and Villa Manucha Road, deputies found one law enforcement personnel injured with non-life-threatening injuries as well as a passenger of the vehicle involved who had similar injuries—major but non-life-threatening. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic incident.
CBS Sacramento

2 Students Shot Near Florin High School In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two students were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon. The teens, who are both students at the high school, were both shot in the leg. One of them is 17 and the age of the other is unknown at this time. Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. No arrests have been made, authorities said. Shawna Mangal and her daughter Sasha were inside their home near Summer Sky Drive when they heard banging at the door. “It sounded like something was wrong...
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy