Colfax, CA

2 Utility Workers Fall From Telephone Pole In Colfax

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

COLFAX (CBS13) — Two utility workers fell about 50 feet from a telephone pole in Colfax, Cal Fire said.

It happened at just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Both men were transferred to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown at this time.

Additional information has not been provided about the incident.

