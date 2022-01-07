2 Utility Workers Fall From Telephone Pole In Colfax

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Saturday morning, Search and Rescue crews discovered the body of a missing skier in the area north of Northstar Ski Resort. The name of the skier was Rory Angelotta and he went missing on the afternoon of December 25th, 2021. After 6 days of extensive searching in extreme weather conditions, search efforts were put on hold when no evidence of Angelotta was discovered. Crews found Angelotta about half a mile from the residential neighborhood of Shaffer Mill Creek. This is a considerable distance from where he started, at the Northstar Ski Resort. Crews believe that Angelotta had gotten lost in the whiteout conditions of the storm on December 25th and had been searching for the neighborhood near which he was found. They believe that when he was unable to locate safety, he succumbed to the storm. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a statement from the family, saying: “The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.” Angelotta’s death is a reminder that caution is paramount, particularly when dealing with severe weather conditions.

