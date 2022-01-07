ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter: Critical Race Theory is not a threat

 5 days ago

Lately there has been an uproar about the supposed teaching of “Critical Race Theory” — which is not actually taught in any public school in America — and by extension, the teaching of anything that touches on the history of...

Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Person
John Brown
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Charles Blow: Critical race theory is the new boogeyman of the right

The protests of summer 2020 may have been not only some of the biggest in the country but also some of the biggest in the world. Millions took to streets to condemn the racism that pervades modern life, as well as decades of past injustice. Protesters called for accountability across the ages. The oppressive policies and practices of this era as well as those of yore were tied up together, a continuum, and all of them had to be brought down, their perpetrators brought to justice.
ADVOCACY
#White Americans#White People#Critical Race Theory#Slavery#Other White#Racism
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

McDermott: Critical race theory is the GOP's latest show about nothing

Screenwriters often employ what is known in the movie business as a “MacGuffin” — a static object that has no intrinsic relevance to the story but is just there to drive characters’ actions. Think of the namesake statuette in “The Maltese Falcon,” or the glowing but unseen contents of the briefcase in “Pulp Fiction.”
TV & VIDEOS
Place
Americas
Society
Washington Post

How — and why — we study critical race theory

In his Dec. 26 op-ed, “The common enemy of the left and the right,” George F. Will stated that critical race theory “subsumes individualism, dissolving it into group membership — racial solidarity.”. My understanding of critical race theory is that it is the reverse: It is...
SOCIETY
Kansas City Star

Kansas conservatives don’t realize ‘critical race theory’ is a critique of liberalism

In September 2020, the Trump administration released a memorandum directing that “federal agencies cease and desist” any training on “critical race theory.” Since then, so-called “CRT” has become a political flashpoint. The governor-elect of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin vowed to “ban critical race theory on Day One.” Here in Kansas, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt has made it the cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign, calling CRT “left-wing political activism masquerading as education.” As a professor of African American literature in Kansas, I can’t help but see the irony. What neoconservatives don’t understand is that critical race theory is a critique of liberalism.
KANSAS STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Critical Race Theory Debate Leads To Books By Black Authors Getting Banned

As the fight over critical race theory continues in American schools, Black authors say their works are getting caught in the crossfire. Newbery Medal-winning author Jerry Craft told NBCBLK he was shocked to learn several of his titles were removed from a school library in Katy, Texas. Critics, mostly patrons and parents, claim Craft’s Class Act and the critically-acclaimed New Kid were teaching kids about critical race theory.
KATY, TX
floridianpress.com

Progressive Lawmaker Invokes MLK While Supporting Critical Race Theory

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and as per usual, the day gives the nation's leaders time to reflect on equal rights. Some politicians use the day and the likeness of the MLK to further their political agenda. This is the case for progressive State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) who invoked MLK in supporting Critical Race Theory this week.
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of OC

Ethnic Studies and Critical Race Theory: A Tumultuous Year for OC School Boards

Heated debates on how history should be taught and fear of critical race theory being embedded in curriculum have engulfed local school board meetings this year. The intense debates caused recall efforts against school board trustees, one district to shift to an online meeting for safety concerns and another district to consider banning the theory amid a national reckoning on how history should be taught.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
talbotspy.org

Addition, Subtraction, and Division – Critical Race Theory by Angela Rieck

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has inadvertently become a new conservative/liberal dividing line. An election was decided in large part by it and state legislatures are busy trying to prevent it. But does anyone really know what it is? Academics who specialize in this topic do…but do the rest of us?...
SOCIETY

