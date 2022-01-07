Letter: Critical Race Theory is not a threat

In September 2020, the Trump administration released a memorandum directing that “federal agencies cease and desist” any training on “critical race theory.” Since then, so-called “CRT” has become a political flashpoint. The governor-elect of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin vowed to “ban critical race theory on Day One.” Here in Kansas, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt has made it the cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign, calling CRT “left-wing political activism masquerading as education.” As a professor of African American literature in Kansas, I can’t help but see the irony. What neoconservatives don’t understand is that critical race theory is a critique of liberalism.
