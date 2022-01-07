ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois honors Ayo Dosunmu, then knocks off Maryland

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The University of Illinois honored former star Ayo Dosunmu Thursday night, then current star Kofi Cockburn shined against Maryland.

At halftime of the game Dosunmu, who starred for the Illini last season, was honored when a banner with his name and number one it was unveiled. It’ll hang in the State Farm Center. Dosunmu, who now plays for the Chicago Bulls, is the 34th former player to be honored with a banner at Illinois.

One day current Illini centerKofi Cockburn could have one of those banners. He posted his seventh straight double-double, Trent Frazier scored 16 points and Illinois rallied after squandering an early lead to beat Maryland 76-64 on Thursday night.

Cockburn scored 23 points and tied a career-high with 18 rebounds after early foul trouble. He made 9-of-12 shots with many coming thunderous dunks from the powerful 7-footer listed at 285 pounds.

After Eric Ayala’s 3-pointer gave Maryland a 47-42 lead with 14:31 left, Illinois went on a 12-0 run and led the rest of the way.

The Illini sprinted to a 21-7 lead with Cockburn scoring a third of those points. His last basket of the first half put Illinois up 14 with 10:50 left before the break, but 16 seconds later he picked up his second foul and went to the bench.

Maryland took advantage and erupted with a 23-7 burst and took its first lead 30-28 on Donta Scott’s 3 with 2:30 before halftime. The Terrapins led 34-30 at halftime, Scott missed just one of seven shots and had 15 at intermission.

Scott finished with 17 points and Ayala had 16.

Illinois (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten Conference) beat Maryland at home for the first time since 2015. The Illini last won its first four conference contests in the 2009-10 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
