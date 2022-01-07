ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

At-Home Mushroom Gardening Kits

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMushroom foraging is a common activity for outdoor enthusiasts to partake in but is only possible during certain times of the year depending on the season,...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Retailer Home Organization Products

Target Brightroom has been unveiled by the retailer as its new collection of organization solutions that will provide shoppers with the ability to tidy up their space and get things in order without breaking the bank. The collection includes dedicated pieces for organizing virtually every area of the home including the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. The best part about the products is their style-conscious design that enables them to be easily incorporated into any kind of space, regardless of its aesthetic design.
HOME & GARDEN
Gwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Several fruits are easy to grow in the home garden

One of the most enjoyable aspects of gardening is harvesting fresh fruit. They have great flavor and are nutritious. Several types of fruits are relatively easy to grow in the home landscape. Blueberries are native to Georgia. They produce tiny blue fruits that provide tasty treats during the summer. The...
GARDENING
sjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: The Modern Witch

“Witches listen to the secrets of the Earth, work in harmony with the powers of the moon and understand the longings of the human soul.” ― Dacha Avelin. Throughout history, women have been condemned for practicing "witchcraft," but what does it mean to be a witch? The definition of a witch is someone who practices witchcraft, but contrary to how they have been commonly portrayed, their intentions don't have to be nefarious. In modern times, the practice of witchcraft often has a strong emphasis on self-help, healing, divination, and empowerment. Although I am not a practitioner of witchcraft, themes like mindfulness and setting positive intentions really resonate with me. I do believe that people can set the tone or vibe for themselves and others around them, and the recommended readings below have a strong focus on creating an environment that centers us and gives us peace. These books covers a lot of different topics including astrology, crystals, herbs, creating sanctuaries, cooking, gardening, and more. Even if you do not identify as a witch, there is much to enjoy as you learn to connect with your home and garden in a different way.
GARDENING
handymantips.org

How To Set Up A Sauna In Your Home Or Garden

The health benefits of a sauna are well known in many countries. There is a very big sauna culture in the Scandinavian countries as well as Russian. However, to really get the benefits of using a sauna, it needs to be something that you are able to do on a regular basis. Since saunas are not much of a cultural thing in the Americas, there isn’t much opportunity to use one on a regular basis.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Communal Fireplace Coffee Tables

Gathering around the coffee table is a far more common social activity these days than gathering around the fireplace, so the conceptual 'Hearth' coffee table is intended to help strike a balance between the two. Designed by Maximillian Burton of the California-based Industrial Craft design studio, the coffee table features...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Mosquito-Repelling Outdoor String Lights

Tiki Brand has launched a set of outdoor string lights that are not merely designed to add a delicately luminescent and ambient touch to your backyard gatherings, but is also designed to keep mosquitoes at bay. The Tiki BiteFighter LED String Lights are recommended to be hung at heights of...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Fruit-Based Leather Alternatives

Peelsphere was designed by Berlin-based textile specialist Youyang Song. The bio-based material is made from used fruit peels and algae and acts as a leather alternative. The plant-based material is versatile. It is waterproof and can be hardened to form accessories like buttons. On the other hand, it can also remain in its malleable form and be used for bags, gloves, jackets, and more.
APPAREL
BobVila

This Futuristic Home Appliance Is an Indoor Gardening Must-Have

The LG tiiun has been unveiled as the manufacturer’s latest home appliance, and it may impress subsistence gardeners more than the mini fridge it resembles. In Korean, tiiun means “to sprout,” and it’s a fitting name for what’s essentially a small indoor greenhouse. The LG appliance made a splash at CES 2022, and the company could be poised to make growing vegetables, herbs, and flowers at home more accessible.
ELECTRONICS
Maria Shimizu Christensen

The Puyallup Home & Garden Show Is This Weekend

Dedicated gardeners know that the time to plan for lush summer gardens is in the winter. Dreaming of dahlias? Wondering what vegetables to plant this year in your raised beds? Want to know which bushes can be turned into a living fence? The Puyallup Home & Garden Show this weekend can answer those questions and many more.
PUYALLUP, WA
Journal Record

Reimagining living space focus of Home + Garden Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Vendors will showcase products and services that can help revitalize living spaces – both indoors and outdoors – and create more multi-use spaces during the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show scheduled Jan. 21-23 at the OKC Fairgrounds. The Urban Farming Feature will instruct...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
homedit.com

Types of Grass You Can Find in Home Gardens

Maintaining a healthy lawn at home comes with many benefits. However, you have your work cut out as there are many types of grass you can find on home lawns. Many times, people think that taking care of a lawn should be an easy task. For many, the first thing that often comes to mind is “it’s just grass.” However, this statement could not be further from the truth.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

12 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE

