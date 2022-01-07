ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Americans do not remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot as one people

By CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept....

mediaite.com

‘There’s the Big Jew, Let’s Get Him!’ Schumer Recalls How Capitol Police Helped Him Flee ‘Nasty, Racist, Bigoted Insurrectionists’

In a floor speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recalled the harrowing experience of fleeing from the rioters with the help of the Capitol Police, including how they had called out “There’s the big Jew, let’s get him!”
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
Dallas Observer

Already Behind Bars: Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Went to Federal Prison Days Before Christmas

As visions of sugar plums danced in kids’ heads, Jenna Ryan was nestling into her new prison bed. Days before Christmas, the embattled Frisco real estate broker reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp to begin serving her 60-day prison sentence. Ryan, who filmed herself entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol.
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
The Independent

Capitol rioter makes tearful apology as she’s sentenced

A Capitol rioter made a tearful apology as she was sentenced for taking part in the 6 January insurrection.Esther Schwemmer, 56, told a judge she was “deeply ashamed” of taking part in the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington DC last year.“Nothing about it was Christ-like … I hope with time I can forgive myself,” she told US District Judge Dabney Friedrich.Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced on Monday to two years probation and 60 hours of community service for her part in the riot.She must also pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building, which prosecutors have estimated...
Esquire

Some North Carolinians Think Madison Cawthorn Has a Rendezvous With the 14th Amendment

There are some discontented folks in the newly insane state of North Carolina, who have hit upon a very interesting idea as to how to rid the state, the House of Representatives, and all the rest of us of the presence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn in our national political life. Cawthorn is a grotesque poolroom liar. Of all the dangerous and pestiferous public servants elected in the past few years, privately and publicly, Cawthorn is the oddest ball in the rack. But what his fellow North Carolinians would like to determine is whether or not he’s also so far gone as to disqualify himself as a member of Congress. From the AP:
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 Capitol riot: One year later, key numbers to know

It’s been exactly 363 days since Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that left multiple people dead and more than 140 officers injured. More than 700 people have been charged by the Justice Department. A...
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
