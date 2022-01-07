ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Academy vs Widefield

By Danny Mata
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
The Air Academy Kadets knocked off the Widefield Gladiators, 86-60, on Thursday night.

Air Academy improves to 8-2 this season.

Widefield falls to 4-6.

