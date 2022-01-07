Ex-Michigan House Speaker Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen, Who Is Now His Sister-in-Law

Allegedly throwing a hammer at her sister during an assault has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Iowa City Police were called to an apartment at The Quarters on Highway 6 East just before 3am Tuesday. Arrest records indicate 21-year-old Ashleigh Seydel attacked her sister, with whom she lives, after the sister entered her room. The sister was able to escape back to her own room and lock the door, but police say Seydel kicked the door in and continued the assault. Seydel allegedly tried to strangle her sister and threw a hammer at her. The sister suffered injuries, and was able to end the altercation by locking herself in a bathroom.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO