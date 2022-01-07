ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Janis Moser: Supplies helper in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Moser notched two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks. Moser...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Helper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote women continue playing elite defense in win over Jackrabbits

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a battle of Summit League unbeatens the South Dakota women dismantled South Dakota State with some elite defense in yesterday’s 65-42 victory in at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. After a first quarter in which the game was tied at 20 the...
VERMILLION, SD
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Blidh: Serves two helpers in win

Blidh contributed two assists in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Monday. Blidh had both assists come in the second period of the blowout win. The left-winger now has points in back-to-back games, though he has limited fantasy potential as long as his TOI sits at around 10 minutes per contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jani Hakanpaa: Gets physical in loss

Hakanpaa had two PIM, three blocked shots, and two hits in a 2-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday. Hakanpaa hooked St. Louis center Ryan O'Reilly late in the third period, leading to the game-tying goal scored by O'Reilly. The 29-year-old defenseman has logged penalties in back-to-back contests.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy