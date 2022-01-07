ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Perfect miracle’: Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Former Olympic skating champion Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child, calling her daughter “a perfect miracle.”

Kwan, 41, posted a photo of Kalista Belle Kwan along with a long caption on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan,” Michelle Kwan wrote. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever.”

Michelle Kwan won an Olympic silver medal in 1998 and a bronze medal in 2002, E! News reported. She won more than 40 titles during her career, CNN reported.

She did not name her baby’s father, Entertainment Tonight reported. The skater was married to Coast Guard Lt. Clay Pell from 2013 until 2017.

Michelle Kwan also posted a time-lapse video that followed the progress of her pregnancy.

“I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time,” Michelle Kwan wrote on Instagram. “Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last nine months to catch you all up.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

TV host Jeannie Mai welcomes first child with rapper husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, co-host of “The Real,” has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, rapper Jeezy. Jenkins posted a photo showing a baby blanket and a nametag reading “Baby Jenkins” on Instagram with the announcement: “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”
CELEBRITIES
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. Each posted a video on social media announcing their engagement. Fox, 35, shared a video on Instagram of Kelly kneeling in front of her at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two said they fell in love in July 2020, E! Online reported.
CELEBRITIES
