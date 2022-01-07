ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Generates helper in loss

Murphy notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two shots on net and two...

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL Rumors: Sharks, Flames, Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will begin the process of terminating Evander Kane’s contract and Kane will become a UFA. What happens next? Could the Calgary Flames be among the interested teams? Meanwhile, one scribe suggests the Edmonton Oilers should go after a power forward on the Montreal Canadiens roster and the Boston Bruins may skip Tuukka Rask playing in the AHL altogether. Finally, what was the plan for Nick Ritchie when he got waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs? So too, what is the plan for Petr Mrazek now that he’s back and ready to play?
Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Gathers helper in loss

Gourde logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche. Gourde assisted on a Colin Blackwell goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Gourde has two goals and two helpers during his four-game point streak. The Quebec native is up to 20 points, 48 shots on net, 36 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 26 contests. He's settled in as the second-line center between Blackwell and Marcus Johansson in recent games, though Gourde's all-situations usage will keep him near the top of the list of Kraken forwards in ice time.
