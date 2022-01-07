ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks at Rockets: Friday's lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

By Ben DuBose
 5 days ago
Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off their most feel-good victory in quite some time, the Houston Rockets will look to build on the momentum from Wednesday’s buzzer-beating win in Washington when they kick off a three-game homestand with Friday’s visit from the in-state rival Dallas Mavericks.

As a welcome change, the Rockets aren’t expected to be the short-handed side when Friday’s game tips off at Toyota Center. With no known medical, disciplinary, or back-to-back scheduling issues, Houston should have its biggest names (Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, and Christian Wood) all available. Meanwhile, superstar Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful for the Mavs due to a sprained right ankle.

Then again, there are reasons beyond Doncic as to why the Mavericks are the No. 5 team in the Western Conference standings and with four straight wins. By contrast, the Rockets are continue to be dead last.

Friday’s game isn’t likely to change the trajectory of the 2021-22 season for either team, with Dallas all-in on trying to win now around their perennial All-Star and MVP candidate. Yet, if the young and rebuilding Rockets could pull off a win over a probable West playoff team — even a short-handed version — it would be an impressive brand victory as they approach the season’s halfway point and build toward the future.

When and How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 7
  • Time: 7 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (11-28)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jae’Sean Tate
  • Center: Christian Wood

Dallas Mavericks (20-18)

  • Guard: Jalen Brunson
  • Guard: Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Forward: Maxi Kleber
  • Center: Dwight Powell

Both lineups are from each team’s latest game notes, with the exception of Hardaway for Doncic due to the doubtful designation.

Injury reports

The Mavs could be quite undermanned, with Kristaps Porzingis and Boban Marjanovic out in health and safety protocols, Willie Cauley-Stein out for personal reasons, and Isaiah Thomas out while away from the team. Meanwhile, Doncic is doubtful with his sprained right ankle.

As for Houston’s injury/status report, there are no substantive changes. Armoni Brooks and Usman Garuba remain sidelined by health and safety protocols, while Alperen Sengun is out with a right ankle sprain.

