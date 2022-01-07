ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Contributes helper in loss

 5 days ago

Kurashev notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Coyotes. Kurashev set...

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
Philipp Kurashev
Kirby Dach
CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
#Swiss
Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Contributes pair of helpers

Burakovsky registered two assists in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kraken. Burakovsky helped out on the second of Nicolas Aube-Kubel's goals as well as Nazem Kadri's go-ahead tally. The 26-year-old Burakovsky hasn't scored a goal in his last five games, but he's racked up five assists in that span. He saw a first-line assignment with Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocols) out Monday, though Burakovsky's 16:17 of ice time saw him play less than J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin. Through 30 contests, Burakovsky's been a strong contributor with 12 goals, 14 assists, 56 shots on net and a plus-2 rating.
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Gathers helper in loss

Gourde logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche. Gourde assisted on a Colin Blackwell goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Gourde has two goals and two helpers during his four-game point streak. The Quebec native is up to 20 points, 48 shots on net, 36 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 26 contests. He's settled in as the second-line center between Blackwell and Marcus Johansson in recent games, though Gourde's all-situations usage will keep him near the top of the list of Kraken forwards in ice time.
