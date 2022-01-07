ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Mackenzie Entwistle: Tallies in Thursday's loss

 5 days ago

Entwistle scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the...

Larry Brown Sports

Hawks star unhappy with his role on team?

The Atlanta Hawks seem to be making their case for First Team All-Drama. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Hawks forward John Collins has grown increasingly frustrated over his role with the team. Charania notes that Collins has challenged Atlanta’s locker room multiple times to play team basketball and has often felt his voice is going unheard.
NBA
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
The Spun

The NFC’s Playoff Matchups Have Officially Been Set

Following the 49ers’ overtime win over the Rams, the NFC playoff field is officially set. With their victory, San Francisco clinched a berth for themselves and eliminated the Saints. The 49ers are the No. 6 seed and will go on the road to play the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys next weekend.
NFL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
NBA Analysis Network

Domantas Sabonis Mentioned As Elite Trade Target For Hawks

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is coming up quickly and teams are starting to gear up for what could be a flurry of moves. One intriguing team to keep an eye on is the Atlanta Hawks, who could look to take a swing ahead of the deadline. Could a player like Indiana Pacers’ All-Star center Domantas Sabonis be a potential target?
NBA
CBS Sports

Canadiens' David Savard: Departs COVID-19 protocols

Savard cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, per John Lu of TSN.ca. Savard entered the league's virus protocols on Jan. 4 but returned to full practice Monday. The 31-year-old averaged 22:52 of ice time and recorded five points through his last 10 appearances.
NHL

