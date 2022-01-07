ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival in the time of COVID – can the party go on?

By Susan Roesgen
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The start of the Carnival season in New Orleans began Jan. 6 with king cakes in office break rooms across the city.

But the real revelry came when the ‘Phunny Phorty Fellows’ made their annual ride on St. Charles Avenue.

Captain Peggy Scott Laborde said everyone was fully vaccinated, and safety was the priority for all the Fellows.

On the Catholic calendar, Carnival always begins on the Feast of the Epiphany, whether it is celebrated or not.  And on this day in Louisiana, the state health department reported more than 14,000 new cases of COVID-19 – the highest single-day number since the pandemic began.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell stressed today that New Orleans has the highest vaccination rate per capita of any city in the nation.

But Governor John Bel Edwards cautioned that the latest COVID surge across the state had not reached its peak, and krewe members should remember that Carnival balls are large, indoor gatherings – the very definition of community spread.

Louisiana ranked 48 out of 50 as the third-worst state to raise a family in 2022. Louisiana ranked 49th for in highest infant mortality rates, with Mississippi at the highest level, placing 50th. Other vital factors where Louisiana ranked in the bottom 5 are the percent of families in poverty, the highest separation and divorce rates, and the most violent crimes per capita.
