I was so smug. So smug about escaping Plague Island (Britain) just after Christmas to head for a more tropical one: Sri Lanka. Six friends and I had rented a house surrounded by palm trees in the south, on the banks of Lake Koggala. Our bedrooms had outside showers and grey monkeys that thumped across our ceilings every morning. We had a chef. We had staff who brought us king coconuts by the pool, the sweet, milky juice of which we’d sip through a straw. At 6pm, they subbed the coconuts for gin and tonics, along with plates of garlic murukku – a fried snack made from rice flour.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO