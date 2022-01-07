ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Badgers#Hawkeyes#Division
wcn247.com

Florida State beats Miami for 8th straight time, 65-64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, RayQuan Evans made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and Florida State beat in-state rival Miami 65-64 and extend its win streak against the Hurricanes to eight games. Anthony Polite had 12 points and eight rebounds and Evans finished with 11 points for Florida State (9-5, 3-2 ACC). The Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1), who were picked 12th in the 2021 preseason ACC poll, had won nine consecutive games, including a 76-74 win at then-No. 2 Duke last Saturday. Moore finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and six assists for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Illinois held off struggling Nebraska for a hard-earned 81-71 victory. The Illini have won five straight games and 10 of 11 and are out to their best start in conference play since 2005. Nebraska has lost nine of 10 and 21 straight against ranked opponents. Bryce McGowens scored 19 to lead the Huskers.
BASKETBALL
wcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. CarolinaatPhiladelphia7 p.m.(Postponed) N-Y IslandersatCalgary9 p.m.(Postponed) (7)PurdueatMichigan9 p.m.(Postponed) (23)ProvidenceatCreighton9 p.m.(Canceled) Final(19)Texas Tech65(1)Baylor62. Final(4)Auburn81(24)Alabama77. FinalStanford75(5)Southern Cal69. Final(9)Kansas62(15)Iowa St.61. Final(18)Kentucky78Vanderbilt66. Final(21)Texas66Oklahoma52. Final(22)Tennessee66South Carolina46. Final(25)Illinois81Nebraska71. TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE. NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. BostonatIndiana7 p.m. CharlotteatPhiladelphia7 p.m. OrlandoatWashington7 p.m. DallasatNew York7:30 p.m. MiamiatAtlanta7:30 p.m. HoustonatSan Antonio8:30 p.m. ClevelandatUtah9...
SPORTS
wcn247.com

No. 19 Texas Tech ends No. 1 Baylor's 21-game streak, 65-62

WACO, Texas (AP) — The nation's longest winning streak is over after No. 19 Texas Tech won 65-62 at top-ranked Baylor. The defending national champion Bears had won 21 consecutive games. Kevin McCullar scored 12 points in his return after missing two games, including a key 3-pointer late. The Red Raiders were coming off a win over then-No. 6 Kansas. Adam Flagler and James Akinjo had 17 points for Baylor. Akinjo's 3-point at the buzzer hit the front of the rim. The Bears were the last unbeaten team in Division I. Southern California had also been undefeated before losing at Stanford earlier Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

No. 4 Auburn holds off rival No. 24 Alabama, 81-77

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith scored a season-high 25 points and Allen Flanigan made four straight free throws in the final minute, lifting No. 4 Auburn to an 81-77 victory over rival No. 24 Alabamat.The Tigers lost all of a 14-point lead before managing to avoid becoming the third Top-5 team to lose on the night. They pushed their win streak to 12 games in the rivals’ first Top 25 matchup in 35 years.
AUBURN, AL
wcn247.com

Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52. Texas led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away. Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Allen and Courtney Ramey added 10 points apiece. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10.
BASKETBALL
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored a hat trick, Steven Stamokos had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 Tuesday night. Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat extended his scoring streak to four games, and the Lightning got three assists from Alex Killorn and two from Victor Hedman. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for his 20th win of the season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy