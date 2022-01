As Omicron cases soar along Australia’s east coast, many people are faced with having to re-book their vaccination appointments. If you or your child test positive for COVID, you clearly can’t go to the vaccination or booster appointment you had this week. So, when can you go? There are no hard and fast answers on this; although there is some guidance, this question is still under current consideration by Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). But here are some general principles to help guide your decision-making. Read more: ...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO