EUDORA — The Louisburg boys basketball team put together one of its best offensive performances of the season Friday, but as luck would have it, it wasn’t enough. The Wildcats traveled to Eudora and faced off with the Cardinals, who is currently the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Despite getting out to a good start, the Wildcats had a tough time slowing the Cardinals in a 68-57 setback.

EUDORA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO