Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Covid Vaccine Mandates

By Charlotte Plantive, Chris Lefkow
 5 days ago
The US Supreme Court is to hear challenges on Friday to President Joe Biden's bid to impose Covid vaccination mandates on millions of American workers. After months of public appeals to hesitant or reluctant Americans to get their shots, Biden turned up the pressure in September. "We've been patient, but our...

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
