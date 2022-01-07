ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metaverse Gets Touch Of Reality At CES

By Julie JAMMOT
 5 days ago
A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs or even punches in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge at the Consumer Electronics Show. "What is the metaverse if you can't feel it?" asked Jose Fuertes, founder of the Spain-based startup...

techstartups.com

Meet Mojo Lens, the world’s first AR smart contact lenses that eliminate screens and let you connect to the internet right from the front of your eyes

The average person in the United States spends approximately 10 hours and 39 minutes each day, according to Nielsen Company audience report. This average of 10 hours and 39 minutes includes our daily use of smartphones, computers, video games, radios, tablets, and TVs. Imagine a world without screens. Instead of...
ARKANSAS STATE
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Kopin To Host Fireside Chat Focused On The Metaverse During CES 2022

Hear from Dr. John C. C. Fan (Kopin & Solos®), Mr. Chris Chinnock (Insight Media, Inc. & 8K Association) and well-regarded leaders in the Metaverse space. Kopin Corporation a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays, display modules and subassemblies for consumer, defense, enterprise and medical products, announced it will be hosting a reception and Fireside Chat during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6, 2022 focused on the Metaverse entitled “Kopin’s Journey from Solos® to Metaverse Glasses.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Investor's Business Daily

CES 2022: Electric Vehicles, Digital Health, Metaverse In Focus

CES 2022 will put the spotlight on electric vehicles, digital health, the metaverse and other hot technologies when the trade show officially opens on Wednesday. But the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic threatens to overshadow the innovations on display. CES 2022 officially runs Jan. 5-8, but preshow media events begin on Monday....
TECHNOLOGY
Investor's Business Daily

Metaverse Hype Permeates CES 2022 Tech Show

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) dropped out of CES 2022 citing the pandemic, but the metaverse hype it helped whip up with its corporate repositioning late last year is expected to permeate the annual CES tech conference this week in Las Vegas. Companies large and small at CES 2022 are...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

InWith Corp. Shows Off The Ultimate Metaverse Wearable At CES 2022

Electronic Contact Lens Platform Could Be the Ultimate Way to View the Future Metaverse. InWith Corporation (Private) is showing at CES 2022, potentially the most advanced platform for viewing the coming Metaverse; an electronic soft contact lens platform designed for the masses to wear comfortably, enabling easy transition from real world to Metaverse, at will. InWith is planning to achieve FDA Breakthrough Clearance this year and to put the futuristic contact lenses on the market shortly thereafter. The first applications of the technology will be “tunable vision” via mobile device and “augmented vision” coupled with mobile device control. These markets have been called multi-billion dollars by themselves, but the ultimate application may be fully immersive Metaverse viewing, offering users a super lightweight, virtually invisible way to go back and forth from real world viewing to the Metaverse. The coming greater Metaverse market has been estimated to be worth potentially a Trillion Dollars by industry experts. The InWith technology being displayed at CES in 2022 is a configuration to enable developers to place augmented vision display chip applications into any soft hydrogel contact lenses that millions of people wear daily. InWith is the only company thus far, to publicly display this capability to integrate component circuitry into modern, soft contact lens materials. InWith is working with top Fortune 50 companies presently, to secure and introduce the first viable iterations of this technology in the market with the backing of several hundred patents in 2022.
CELL PHONES
#Virtual Worlds#Virtual Reality Headsets#Metaverse#Owo#Afp
Design Week

CES 2022 trends: entering the metaverse and colour-changing cars

Omicron resulted in a streamlined edition of the leading technology conference, though colour-changing cars and virtual technology still caught our attention. This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) could not quite escape the winter’s Omicron outbreak, which curtailed the hybrid conference by a day. Big names also either pulled...
CARS
Digiday

At CES 2022, Beauty brands begin to step into the metaverse

This article was first reported on — and published by — Digiday sibling Glossy. While CES’s anticipated IRL comeback has been muted by pandemic-driven cancelations, beauty is still present this year both in Las Vegas and the metaverse. Taking place from January 5-7 both in-person and virtually...
BEAUTY & FASHION
VentureBeat

CES 2022: Eyeing an enterprise metaverse

By squinting hard, you could see the metaverse everywhere at CES 2022. With a more open, more critical eye, you might not see it anywhere, or at least not yet in focus. “Metaverse” is the current label to apply to technologies that might have been described as 3D social worlds, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, or XR (a superset of VR, AR, and MR) at past shows. Ever since Facebook rebranded under Meta as its corporate name, and proclaimed creating 3D social environments linked to its Oculus headsets as a major new company direction, the metaverse buzz has been building. Still, we’re a long way from seeing the emergence of the kind of metaverse depicted in Ready Player One or Snow Crash — a network of networks where user avatars can move between 3D worlds as easily as a web user can navigate between websites.
ELECTRONICS
beautypackaging.com

P&G Makes Its First Step into the Metaverse at CES 2022

At CES 2022, P&G Beauty is debuting its virtual storytelling world, BeautySPHERE. A first step into the metaverse, BeautySPHERE allows visitors to virtually interact with P&G Beauty’s portfolio of brands through live and simulated content. “BeautySPHERE was inspired by our ongoing commitment to find new and surprising ways for...
CES
martechseries.com

Perfect Corp. Launches CES 2022 Metaverse Booth Experience Showcasing the Latest Beauty & Fashion Metaverse-ready Tech Solutions

Perfect Corp.’s groundbreaking AI & AR technology solutions are now discoverable through an immersive virtual try-on experience. In response to growing concerns around COVID-19, Perfect Corp. has today announced that it will scale back its presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, and offer access to its most innovative technologies powering the newest AI and AR-powered solutions through a Metaverse virtual experience on the Perfect Corp. website. Through this 3D virtual booth, Perfect Corp. will showcase the newest AR Metaverse, NFT, and beauty and fashion tech innovations, bringing the latest technology to life in an interactive and engaging virtual space.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Metaverse avatars and finger chewing puppies: the robots of CES 2022

In-person attendance at CES 2022 may not have bounced back following last year’s digital-only event, but the in-robot presence was as impressive as ever. While tech buzzwords like Metaverse and NFTs threatened to claim the spotlight, once again CES’ robots stole the show with gadgets ranging from human-like avatars to adorable nibbling critters.
ELECTRONICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Apple glasses could adjust to user’s own prescription

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WTVO) – Patent approvals for Apple reveal that their “smart glasses” concept could adjust its own lenses to match the prescription of the user. Glasses wearers may have trouble fitting their frames into virtual reality headsets, but according to Apple Insider, such a headset could adjust to the user’s vision, allowing them to […]
ELECTRONICS
spglobal.com

At CES 2022, metaverse is built by small players, but Meta's influence looms

Tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have been touted as the leaders of the metaverse vision. At CES 2022, the tech industry's largest event, upstart companies are actualizing the next version of the internet, and their thoughts on the heavyweight influencers, notably Meta, are mixed. Meta...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

CES 2022: Nanotech startup shows off tiny paper-based capacitive sensors

Somalytics, a startup launched in November 2021 to commercialise technology developed by researchers at the University of Washington (in collaboration with CoMotion), is showing off two innovative sensor-driven devices at CES 2022. SomaControl is a 3D gesture monitor that allows users to interact with and control digital devices via no-contact...
BUSINESS
