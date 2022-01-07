ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Medical Researcher Shares Top 3 Pandemic Surprises of 2021

WISH-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors and researchers have been working around the clock to uncover the mysteries...

www.wishtv.com

MedicalXpress

Seniors report medical care missed during the pandemic

Medicare beneficiaries experienced limited care access during the COVID-19 pandemic, although there was a decrease in forgone medical care over time, according to a study published online Dec. 30 in JAMA Health Forum. Sungchul Park, Ph.D., M.P.H., and Jim P. Stimpson, Ph.D., from Drexel University in Philadelphia, examined trends in...
HEALTH SERVICES
businessobserverfl.com

Medical practice navigates growth and pandemic challenges

St. Petersburg-based Docs Outside the Box was one of the rare medical practices in the region that actually had an encouraging 2020. In the past year, the holistic primary and urgent care provider has built on that growth. It’s opened a pediatric practice in the same building, hired five more employees and increased revenue 33%, from $1.5 million to $2 million in the span of a year.
SARASOTA, FL
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KCTV 5

National team deployed to Research Medical Center to assist with medical care

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services national team was deployed to Research Medical Center to assist patients. "Today, a 15-member NDMS team arrived to provide short-term surge support to the expert team at RMC," HCA Midwest said in a statement. "The NDMS support is designed to relieve the pressure on hospital caregivers. This highly specialized team includes physicians, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, safety logistics specialists, and administrative and support staff specialists."
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
blackchronicle.com

Meharry Medical College President Surprises Students With $10K Each

The president of Meharry Medical College in Tennessee announced Monday that all of its 956 students will be gifted $10,000 each, with no strings attached. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Days later, the money began arriving via direct deposit into the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Readers share memories of a pandemic year

Remembering the ups and downs of another strange year. A family visit. Walks around a lake. The quest to get vaccinated. A reason to hope. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked readers to share their highlights of 2021 and how they coped in this second year of a global pandemic that continues to upend daily life. So many people have suffered this year. But amid everything — the grief, uncertainty and loss —some have found ways to carry on. Whether through travel, a baseball game or the act of getting vaccinated, people found ways to keep their heads up and endure. Here are a few of their stories.
ATLANTA, GA
Dayton Daily News

Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Medical Research

The Combined Federal Campaign is underway, allowing personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome. CFC’s Cause of the Week for Jan. 3-9 is “Medical...
CANCER
WISH-TV

Delta and omicron combine to form ‘deltacron’ in COVID’s latest mutation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to scientists in Cyprus, a new coronavirus mutation has emerged. They say it is a combination of the omicron and delta variants. Researchers have coined it “deltacron.” It’s a COVID-19 variant that brings together the best of the worst of delta and omicron, delta’s severity and omicron’s contagiousness.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Long COVID: For the 1 in 10 patients who become long-haulers, COVID-19 has lasting effects

Even as the unpredictable rise and fall of COVID-19 infections continues at home and around the world, a new and ugly pandemic-related problem is emerging. We know it generically as “long COVID,” though it’s hardly generic, and we still know very little about it, including what it is, who, when or how badly it will strike, how long it might take to recover or whether complete recovery is possible for all. Long COVID, or post-COVID condition, features symptoms that can include trouble breathing, chest pain, brain “fog,” fatigue, loss of smell or taste, nausea, anxiety and depression, among others. It appears to affect...
INDUSTRY
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD

