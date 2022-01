The purpose of this letter is to request that additional COVID-19 vaccines be sent by the federal government to Canada and Mexico for use by their populations. With the pandemic having disrupted life in general over the past two years across the world, it remains important that the United States provide support in a global capacity to others. Helping other nations protect the health and well-being of those living there should be a priority. By assisting other governments with their vaccination efforts America would assist with creating a safer world that further combats the danger posed by the pandemic.

