CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be working remotely through the weekend after he had close contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office said Wednesday that Pritzker will work remotely through Sunday out of “out of an abundance of caution” after he had close contact Tuesday with the infected employee. Pritzker’s office says the 56-year-old governor tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning and he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot. His office says “the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus” as the omicron variant spreads across Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO