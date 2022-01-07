ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes Defies Injury With Fighting Half-century In Ashes Test

By AFP News
 5 days ago
Wincing Ben Stokes produced a counter-punching half-century to help England recover from a collapse of early wickets against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Friday. The star all-rounder, in pain from a side strain picked up while bowling on Thursday, seized the initiative to post his...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

