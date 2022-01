Take-Two Interactive announced that it will acquire Zynga for $12.7 billion. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) announced that it would acquire Zynga (ZNGA) for $ 12.7 billion, or $ 9.86 per share (64% premium to Zynga's stock Friday closing price). In my previous Zynga article, I highlight the likelihood of Zynga's acquisition due to the divergence between the intrinsic value and the market price. The acquisition price is close to my fair value of the company share, $ 10 per share. According to the acquisition agreement, Zynga shareholders receive $ 3.5 in cash and $ 6.36 in Take-Two shares for each Zynga share. Take-Two management plans to close the deal in the 1st fiscal quarter of 2023 (the 2nd calendar quarter 2022). The deal structure assumes a 45-day window for Zynga, during which it could negotiate another bid with other companies. Take-Two's CEO expects an operating synergy of $ 100 million within two years after the close and a possible $ 500 million booking opportunity. Following the close of the deal, the CEO of Zynga will become the CEO of Take-Two's mobile game division.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO