Northwestern is being sued for alleged antitrust violations in collusion with 15 other U.S. universities to illegally reduce student financial aid. The universities allegedly engaged in price-fixing designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid and artificially inflate the net price of attendance for financial aid recipients, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court late Sunday. As a result of the collusion, the lawsuit claims the universities have collectively overcharged more than 170,000 financial aid recipients by at least hundreds of millions of dollars over the last two decades.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO