ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China plans to relax “three red lines” to encourage state-led property M&A – REDD

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property developers’ compliance with the “three...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition. Under new "patriots only" political rules also imposed by Beijing, the city's legislature has been cleared of any opposition.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lines#M A#Reuters#Chinese
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

China to ease debt rules for state-led distressed M&A - source

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will make it easier for state-backed property developers to buy up distressed assets of debt-laden private peers, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday, another step by policymakers to avert a liquidity crisis in the sector. State-owned developers acquiring distressed assets will not have those...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
businesstraveller.com

Hilton opens 400th property in China

Hilton has opened its 400th Chinese hotel, with the unveiling of a property in the northeastern city of Lanzhou. The Hilton Lanzhou City Center is the first property under the Hilton Hotels and Resorts brand in Gansu Province, and is located in the city’s central business district, with features including a top floor lobby with views of the Yellow River.
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Manufacturing Momentum Intact Amid Property Slump

(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.3, beating the median estimate of 50, the National Bureau of Statistics...
ECONOMY
Variety

By The Numbers: Foreign Titles Squeezed in China Film Market

Chinese authorities hold absolute control over film distribution in the world’s largest film market, thanks to strict censorship, protectionist policies limiting the import of foreign content, and control over release dates. New data from Chinese sources show that control made life harder for foreign films in 2021. Foreign films can formally only be distributed in China through one of two centralized state-owned enterprises, and are imported as either one of a limited quota of 34 “revenue-share” films, for which the studio gets a cut of the box office, or on “flat fee” (aka “buy-out”) terms. The China rights are licensed for a...
MOVIES
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy