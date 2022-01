Hy-Vee has confirmed plans to open stores in at least three new states. Just before the New Year’s holiday, Hy-Vee had sent out a press invitation in connection with “news about us coming to several new states.” Though not providing details about the expansion, the invitation listed events this week at hotels in Indianapolis; Louisville, Ky.; and Nashville, Tenn., with the opportunity to speak with the retailer’s leadership team, including Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO