ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Bell dazzles to win women's short at nationals

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariah Bell remembers walking into the practice rink a couple of...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
OHIO STATE
thespun.com

Photos: Lindsey Vonn’s Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is among the notable athletes to have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Shooting for the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is underway. It’ll be interesting to see if any notable athletes pose for the 2022 edition of the magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
The Associated Press

US Figure Skating picks experience over youth for Beijing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For all its strength and elegance, grace and power, the sport of figure skating tends to court controversy. Just look at the number of films and documentaries about Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, or the scandal in the pairs competition that rocked the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and led to major changes in scoring.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

In ‘Rise,’ Lindsey Vonn tells how she found joy in retirement through serendipitous meeting

In her memoir, “Rise: My Story,” Lindsey Vonn shares her journey from a small hill overlooking Interstate 35 in Minnesota to becoming the greatest female ski racer in World Cup history, with plenty of bumps, turns and crashes along the way. “Rise” is out today and available here. In this excerpt, Vonn details working with a psychologist to cope with life as a retired athlete …
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Simon Biles recalls ‘crazy’ encounter with boyfriend Jonathan Owens before they met

Before gymnast Simon Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens became a couple, the two had an unplanned encounter prior to a Houston Texans football game.On 9 January, Biles, 24, shares a series of photos on her Instagram story at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In one photo, Biles is standing on the sidelines and smiling at the camera, while Owens, 26, is standing in the background.“Okay how CRAZY is this photo,” Biles wrote on her expired story, which has been screenshotted by the New York Post. “December 2019. Texans had me for home field advantage & I lead the team...
NFL
Popculture

Lindsey Vonn Opens up About 3-Year Romance With Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her personal life. The 37-year-old Olympic skier recently spoke to Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight and was asked about her relationship with Tiger Woods. Vonn told Smith being in a public relationship has taught her about what to keep private and what to share with the world.
CELEBRITIES
Herald-Palladium

Hall of Famer Grant Hill's memoir 'Game' coming out in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Hill's path to the NBA Hall of Fame had plenty of pain along with all the highlights. Hill has a deal with Penguin Press for the memoir “Game," scheduled for June 7 and billed by the publishers as a “full, frank story” covering both the "pinnacle of success" and “the depths of personal trauma.”
NBA
Herald-Palladium

Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy