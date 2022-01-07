Mariah Bell dazzles to win women's short at nationals

Before gymnast Simon Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens became a couple, the two had an unplanned encounter prior to a Houston Texans football game.On 9 January, Biles, 24, shares a series of photos on her Instagram story at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In one photo, Biles is standing on the sidelines and smiling at the camera, while Owens, 26, is standing in the background.“Okay how CRAZY is this photo,” Biles wrote on her expired story, which has been screenshotted by the New York Post. “December 2019. Texans had me for home field advantage & I lead the team...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO