Las Vegas, NV

‘I will do whatever I can to fight for her’: Family of Hawaii woman killed in Las Vegas seeks help fighting for justice

By Manolo Morales
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of the Hawaii woman killed during a robbery in Las Vegas is reaching out. The daughter of Clarice Yamaguchi is not only mourning the loss of her mother but also wants help in fighting for justice.

Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, was shot in the parking garage of Fashion Show Mall on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Police said she had just arrived there with her husband when it happened.

Her daughter, Cheryl Harimoto, said the following in a statement:

“My heart hurts so much. My life will never be the same. She was not only my mom but also my best friend. I miss her so much. We all do. She was loved by so many people.”

Cheryl Harimoto, Clarice Yamaguchi’s daughter

Since the incident , there has been an outpouring of support for the family as they cope with the tragedy.

“Unfortunately bad things happen to good people. Clarice was good people. I feel for her, her husband, her granddaughter, her children,” said neighbor Steve Gomes.

The family is grateful for all the support and said in a statement: “Thank you so much for the love and support from everyone at home and in Las Vegas. It has been really hard. It’s been overwhelmingly amazing, just the outpouring of love and support. We appreciate everybody’s prayers, we feel the love.”

However, the family can use more help. Two suspects, Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby, are scheduled for their bail hearing on Monday, Jan. 10. The victim’s family is asking the public to email the judge by Friday, Jan. 7, to not allow them to be released. Emails can be sent to justiceforclarice@gmail.com .

One of the suspects did a video jailhouse interview in Las Vegas saying he was not involved.

“I make a lot of money off gambling. There’s no need for me to do something like that,” said Jesani Carter.

The two suspects face charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what they talked about with Ruby. I’m not involved in no murder,” Carter continued.

Friends and family said Yamaguchi was a sweet and generous woman who enjoyed doting on her three grandchildren, and they are seeking justice for the safety of others.

Her daughter said, “My mom would not like any of this attention. But if it was different, she would be the first one to help. I want to fight for her. I will do whatever I can to fight for her.”

Susie Heather Tyson
5d ago

He's only 20 yrs old. Where is he gambling? His buddy is 18. And they killed a second person at Palace Station, after the first shooting. No bail for these two.

lisa freitas
5d ago

Yea he says he makes slot of money gambling, where does he get the money to gamble? Robbing people. Hang him

007 bond
5d ago

sad especially when you go that long in life and probably been thru worse people but not the same situation that was at hand Goodluck sir and RIP miss 🙏 as much angry words we wanted or want to say its more sad these individuals have this much energy towards crime buy can't put a little effort into doing the normal thing in life like work or be an asset to the world

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
