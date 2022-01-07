ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kupp’s MVP Case, Turning on Daniel-San, ‘Cobra Kai,’ and Million-Dollar Picks

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss Cooper Kupp’s incredible season...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

Cooper Kupp Is This Season’s NFL Catch King

Cooper Kupp loves talking ball and never hesitates to share the nuances of his craft. Back in July, Kupp explained his approach to football, asking reporters whether they were familiar with “OODA loop,” an acronym for a strategic military concept that incorporates a four-step decision-making process. “That’s football,”...
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp’s Triple Crown puts him in MVP discussion

Week 18 certainly was a mixed bag for the LA Rams organization, a bit of a silver lining. The team mounted a spirited first-half effort in a game against their NFC West nemesis the San Francisco 49ers but ended the game in the second half by being outscored 24-7 in the second half. The LA Rams lost in overtime.
NFL
