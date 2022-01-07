Cantlay and Rahm don't miss beat with good starts at Kapalu

The Monday morning of the first Japan Golf Tour event of the year was no time to be anywhere except in front of a television.That's where Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima could be found in Nagoya last April, each captivated by images of Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters to become the first Japanese player in a green jacket.“I was simply watching the telecast and cheering him on in the hotel prior to the tournament that I was playing in, and I was very inspired by his win,” Kanaya said through an interpreter Tuesday at the Sony Open.“No sleep,” Nakajima...

