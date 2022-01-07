Cantlay and Rahm don't miss beat with good starts at Kapalu

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially among a field full of champions. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith. The 28-year-old Aussie earned his second win in Hawaii on Sunday in record-setting fashion, setting a PGA Tour scoring mark at 34 under to win the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of the new year. Smith made Kapalua’s Plantation Course look like a pitch-and-putt all week, capping off a wire-to-wire win with an 8-under 65 on Sunday to claim the top prize of $1,476,000.
