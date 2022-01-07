ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Green Mile’ Coming to 4K on 2/22/22

By Victor Medina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Mile, which received four Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clarke Duncan, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on February 22, 2022. The 4K UHD...

IN THIS ARTICLE
