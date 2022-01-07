Please Enable JavaScript

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO