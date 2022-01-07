Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
CBS San Francisco

Exclusive VIDEO: Sisters Hide In Bedroom During Terrifying San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
MotorBiscuit

New Law Allegedly Could Allow Police to Shut Down Your Vehicle with Universal “Kill Switch”

Government oversight is one of the major chasms that separate Republicans and Democrats, at least historically. But the issue of government control has been a popular one lately with COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates. However, a new law from Washington may require all new cars to install kill switches that law enforcement can control at their discretion to mitigate drunk driving and police chases.
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
