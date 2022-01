UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes Tyson Fury would have enough to beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match. While many fans are excited about Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, others are concerned about what the future holds for “The Predator” after this bout. It’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC have had some disagreements over his contract and many believe that’s going to continue, regardless of whether or not the champion is able to retain his belt.

