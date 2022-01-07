ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soybeans set for weekly gain on S. American dryness, wheat down

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, though the market was on track for a weekly gain as adverse weather in Brazil and Argentina curbed prospects for bumper production. Wheat is poised for a second weekly decline. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up on export business; corn, soy firm ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose about 1% on Tuesday on a pickup in global export business and short-covering ahead of several key U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due on Wednesday, traders said. Corn and soybean futures edged higher ahead of the reports, which will include updated...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease ahead of U.S. reports; wheat falls

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Wednesday in positioning ahead of key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports on global supply-demand due later in the day. Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, although tightening world supplies limited losses. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers struggle as drought batters southern soy crop

SOLEDADE, Brazil, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Soybean farmers in southern Brazil are reeling from a prolonged drought that some expect to wipe out up to 90% of their harvest in some fields unless the outlook for scarce rain changes soon. In soy-growing regions of Rio Grande do Sul, the first...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 3-5 cents, soy down 1-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Traders expect that investors will be squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report later Wednesday. The USDA also will release its quarterly stocks and winter wheat seedings reports on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat eased after three days higher, finding technical resistance as traders anticipate fresh winter wheat data from the USDA. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat fell after finding resistance at its 100-day moving average. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.0 million tonnes from 9.2 million estimated in December. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4-3/4 cents at $7.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $7.87-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/4 cent at $9.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased ahead of USDA's annual crop assessment, awaiting updated data from South America's drought-stricken regions, as well as year-end U.S. crop production totals and stocks. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans stepped back ahead of the USDA's monthly assessment, with traders anticipating adjustments to crop production estimates in Brazil and Argentina due to hot, dry conditions. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2022/2023 marketing year. * Abiove, a trade group representing global soy crushers like Cargill and Bunge reduced its Brazilian soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season to 140 million tonnes, down 4.8 million tonnes, citing drought in Southern Brazil. * March soybeans last traded 3-1/2 cents lower at $13.83 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil faces another year of high food inflation due to drought

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumers could see another round of stiff rises in food prices this year as meatpackers grapple with higher costs due to a drought hurting the crops used to feed livestock. Meat industry group ABPA says there is no relief in sight before Brazil...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures fall on bigger-than-expected U.S. plantings, stocks

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that domestic farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Larger-than-expected USDA estimates for domestic and global wheat inventories added pressure on the market, analysts said, after supply concerns drove futures prices...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's dry weather could extend into March, crops risk significant losses

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dry conditions affecting crops in Argentina's main agricultural region since mid-December could extend into mid-March, causing "significant" losses for corn and soybeans in 2021/22, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. After getting rains in the second half of 2021, the South...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA’s global data supports soybean market

While the U.S. 2021 corn and soybean crop estimates remain unchanged, this year’s Brazil soybean crop is getting smaller, according to the USDA. On Wednesday, the USDA released its January Supply/Demand, WASDE, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. As a result, the CME Group’s soybean market moved lower then turned...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans tick up, gains curbed by improved S.American weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, although gains were limited by forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America. Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and stocks reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs sag on Wall Street woes, worker shortages

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog and live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, pressured by declines on Wall Street along with slowdowns at slaughterhouses due to worker shortages, traders said. CME February live cattle futures settled down 1.075 cents at 136.250 cents per pound, while...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 soy crop at 46.5 million T

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Despite initial favorable conditions, Argentine oilseed crops have faced warm and dry weather across most growing regions since mid-December. Rains are needed soon to forestall more significant yield reductions. Post reduces its projected Marketing Year (MY) 2021/22 soybean production to 46.5 million metric tons (MMT), 3 MMT below USDA Official. More advanced drought conditions in Paraguay could reduce Argentine imports below the current projected 4.5 MMT, which is 300,000 metric tons below USDA Official. Argentine MY 2021/22 sunflowerseed and peanut production projections are unchanged at 3.4 MMT and 1.3 MMT respectively."
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wheat up, corn, soybeans mixed ahead of USDA numbers

Wheat up, corn, soybeans mixed ahead of USDA numbers. Soybeans were mixed, with old crop up modestly and new crop down. CONAB lowered its outlook for Brazil by 1.6% to 140.5 million tons, still record large and more than what some were expecting, with a new USDA guess out Wednesday in the monthly supply and demand update. Production in Argentina is also being impacted by hot, dry weather, with the USDA’s attaché pegging production at 46.5 million tons. Ahead of those numbers Wednesday, analysts expect the USDA to lower outlooks for South America, with increases for domestic and quarterly stocks against a reduction for the world supply. The preliminary 2021 U.S. production total is expected to be 4.435 billion bushels, up slightly from the last guess. Those reports are all out at Noon Eastern/11 Central. Soybean meal was lower and bean oil was higher on the adjustment of product spreads. Tuesday morning, the USDA reported the sale of 100,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybeans to Mexico.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans dip after rally, attention on South American crop weather

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday after hitting their highest in almost seven months on Friday, as dealers assessed the impact of dryness in key South American soy farming regions. Corn was little changed. Wheat dipped on expectations Australia’s crop will be better than feared coupled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Pre-USDA report estimates cut Brazil's soybean production

In a report that the USDA uses to print its final U.S. crop production estimates for 2021, the number that could get most of the attention Wednesday will be Brazil’s soybean production output. Due to the dry weather in November and December, the trade expects the USDA to drop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally, Latin America crop woes limit decline

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Monday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, although declining production in the world's top exporter Brazil limited losses. Corn and wheat prices eased in Asian trade. "It is the dry weather in South America that is driving the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures sag on S.American weather outlooks; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America, along with long liquidation ahead of several key U.S. government reports due at mid-week, analysts said. Wheat futures firmed on short-covering and the unwinding of...
