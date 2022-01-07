Soybeans set for weekly gain on S. American dryness, wheat down

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Traders expect that investors will be squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report later Wednesday. The USDA also will release its quarterly stocks and winter wheat seedings reports on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat eased after three days higher, finding technical resistance as traders anticipate fresh winter wheat data from the USDA. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat fell after finding resistance at its 100-day moving average. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.0 million tonnes from 9.2 million estimated in December. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4-3/4 cents at $7.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 4-1/4 cents lower at $7.87-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/4 cent at $9.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased ahead of USDA's annual crop assessment, awaiting updated data from South America's drought-stricken regions, as well as year-end U.S. crop production totals and stocks. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans stepped back ahead of the USDA's monthly assessment, with traders anticipating adjustments to crop production estimates in Brazil and Argentina due to hot, dry conditions. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2022/2023 marketing year. * Abiove, a trade group representing global soy crushers like Cargill and Bunge reduced its Brazilian soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season to 140 million tonnes, down 4.8 million tonnes, citing drought in Southern Brazil. * March soybeans last traded 3-1/2 cents lower at $13.83 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

