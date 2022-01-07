Tips sought in San Marcos hit-and-run that hurt 86-year-old pedestrian
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a motorist who fled after the pickup truck they were driving struck an 86-year-old pedestrian on a San Marcos street, severely injuring him.
The victim was walking across the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road when the northbound black extended-cab Chevrolet 1500 struck him shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area. Paramedics took the octogenarian to a hospital for treatment of serious head trauma.
A surveillance camera captured images of the truck, a 2010 to 2013 model that sustained a damaged passenger-side mirror when it hit the pedestrian.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
