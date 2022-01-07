ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

High School Huddle: First state hockey rankings, basketball teams on the rise

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ualw7_0df9GSej00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ Feldman and Carl Jones return from a holiday break for the first episode of the new year.

Episode highlights:

0:00-6:24- We recap our holiday festivities and share our initial thoughts and takes on the state hockey rankings.

6:24-13:35- Our teams of the week, featuring Waterloo girls basketball and Aquinas hockey.

13:35-17:48- Our under the radar teams, discussing Irondequoit and Brighton boys basketball.

17:48-21:32- Our games of the week, with two powerhouse matchups for our first Roundball Roundup of the season.

As always you can listen to the podcast on Spotify.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Bills prepare for extreme cold ahead of playoff matchup with Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s possible that the Bills playoff opener could be played largely with the temperature below zero. It’s certain that the wind chill will be that cold. Although former Viking Stefon Diggs is not impressed, it’s still something both teams will have to handle. Josh Allen explained Tuesday that he has […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
Waterloo, NY
Sports
Waterloo, NY
Basketball
News 8 WROC

Josh Allen was the #1 fantasy football quarterback, again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen might not have been voted to the Pro Bowl, but he’s #1 in someone else’s hearts: Fantasy football managers. Allen finished the season as the top-scoring quarterback for the second year in a row, posting 402.58 points (23.7 per game) in ESPN standard scoring. Allen was […]
NFL
News 8 WROC

Williamsville Schools condemn ‘unacceptable’ homework assignment

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Williamsville Central School District is condemning a homework assignment given out by a Spanish teacher that some parents criticized as racist. “The assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable,” the district said in a statement. The assignment, shared with News 4 by concerned parents, asked students […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Huddle#Hockey#Basketball Teams#Highschool#Spotify#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Emergency crews rush to fire on Renouf Drive in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Renouf Drive in Gates Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from Gates Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Timothy D. Goole, crews were called to the scene around 9:20 p.m., when the fire started in a second floor bedroom. A family of four escaped […]
GATES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News 8 WROC

Oneida County to hold free COVID testing at Harts Hill Inn

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday. The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy