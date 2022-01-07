High School Huddle: First state hockey rankings, basketball teams on the rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ Feldman and Carl Jones return from a holiday break for the first episode of the new year.

Episode highlights:

0:00-6:24- We recap our holiday festivities and share our initial thoughts and takes on the state hockey rankings.

6:24-13:35- Our teams of the week, featuring Waterloo girls basketball and Aquinas hockey.

13:35-17:48- Our under the radar teams, discussing Irondequoit and Brighton boys basketball.

17:48-21:32- Our games of the week, with two powerhouse matchups for our first Roundball Roundup of the season.

As always you can listen to the podcast on Spotify.

