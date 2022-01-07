ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look back at the Jan. 6 insurrection and the repercussions

 5 days ago

2021 saw a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop the count of electoral votes. The ramifications of that...

WEAU-TV 13

Rep. Kind, UWEC professor look back at Jan. 6 a year later

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a day that will live in the minds of many Americans for a long time, Jan. 6, 2021. That day, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election. “I can’t believe it’s been a year. It’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Austin

Texans reflect on Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas — Even after a full year since the January 6th insurrection, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, cannot shake the images of the U.S. Capitol Complex that have been burned into the brains of many. Exactly one year ago, Congress was meeting in a joint session of both...
AUSTIN, TX
News4Jax.com

Timeline: Looking back at Jan. 6 Capitol riot one year later

Jan. 6, 2021, will live on in the minds of many. The nation watched the chaos unfold from their living rooms, and on their cellphones. The images are now part of our national history - But let’s rewind, to see how it got to this point. Nov. 3, 2020.
PROTESTS
Washington Square News

Opinion: The Jan. 6 insurrection, one year later

A year ago today, right-wing rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to silence 81 million people who voted against former President Donald Trump. They came bearing firearms and Trump flags; they constructed a noose and gallows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” because of his role in certifying the election. The rioters, however, had no real reason to storm the Capitol: Many Republican elected officials act in total conformance with their wills. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas led the efforts against certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, fueling lies about a stolen election. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri saluted the domestic terrorists right before they breached the house and senate chambers.
PROTESTS
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmakers reflect on Jan. 6 insurrection

It is the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Louisiana's delegation played their own roles in the historic day, when supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to forcefully stop the election certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the November Presidential election.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmakers, Staffers Remember Jan. 6 Insurrection

January 6 will now be remembered as the day rioters stormed the Capitol... And many are reflecting on that infamous day, now one year later. Rep. Fredrica Wilson of Florida said she had left before the real trouble happened: “I was minutes away from being beaten or killed by a domestic terrorist. I can still see their eyes and the hateful way they looked at me.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

