What Rick Barnes said on Wednesday while speaking to the Big Orange Tip-Off Club in Knoxville:. “I can tell you, from the coaches, our effort defensively has been really good all year. You think about the games we’ve been in, we lost a game at LSU, I thought that was a game we didn’t compete at the level we needed to compete at the entire time. We came back and got a really good meeting with our guys, talked about what we had to do.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO