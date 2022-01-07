ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State becomes first WBB program to 400 ACC wins

By R. Cory Smith
Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State not only dismantled its arch rival in North Carolina on Thursday night, it also made some women's basketball history. The No. 5 Wolfpack's 72-45 win over the No. 15 Tar Heels marked the program's 400th victory in ACC play in its 45 years in the league....

