NC State becomes first WBB program to 400 ACC wins

A lightly used defensive back is on the move from Mississippi State. Junior Kyle Cass announced his intentions to transfer out of MSU. He made his announcement via Twitter. “First and foremost I want to thank God for the opportunity and for allowing me to compete on the collegiate level at a SEC university. I want to thank the entire coaching staff for this opportunity as well, especially coach (Darcel) McBath, coach (Jason) Washington and coach (Tony) Hughes. I have learned many things in my time here that will go with me in the future,” Cass said in a statement. “To my teammates, you will always be my brothers, there is no one else I would rather go in everyday and get better with. Thanks for having my back and pushing me to be better on and off the field.. Starkvegas will always hold a special place in my heart.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO